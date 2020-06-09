A Tulsa rehabilitation hospital has completed its expansion.
Post Acute Medical (PAM) Rehabilitation Hospital added 8,100 square feet and 13 beds, creating a 53-bed facility.
Birmingham, Alabama-based The Sanders Trust purchased PAM in 2018 and has invested close to $30 million into the property, 10020 E. 91st St., including acquisition and expansion.
The hospital offers the latest technology with programs focusing on stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury and patients with multiple traumas.
With more than 34 locations across the country, PAM is a national operator of specialty and rehabilitation hospitals focused on providing high-quality post-acute care.
The Sanders Trust worked with E4h Architects of Dallas, and Skiles Group served as general contractor for the expansion project.
"The Sanders Trust is proud of our continued relationship with PAM and the recent completion of the expansion project in Tulsa," Rance M. Sanders, president and CEO of The Sanders Trust, said in a statement "It is a tribute to PAM’s outstanding leadership and patient results that this sizable expansion was needed. They are serving their community exceptionally well."