Customers weren't beating down the door of Snow Goose on Friday.
That's because co-owner Jan Stevens was playing gatekeeper at the Utica Square gift shop, allowing in only one person at a time.
"We don't think it was the right call," she said of the city's lifting of COVID-19-prompted restrictions on non-essential businesses. "I think it's too soon. But we had a couple of people who were wanting to shop for cards. It's pretty hard to get cards if you don't come in. That's kind of what we did (Friday).
"I'm assuming by next mid-week, we will be feel a little more free be open and maybe have two in at a time with a hand-washing station and the sanitizer. And they must wear a mask."
Snow Goose mirrored the easy-does-it attitude largely taken Friday at Tulsa's biggest retail centers, including Tulsa Hills and Woodland Hills Mall, which opened for the first time in six weeks.
A sign in the window of the Pavilion, a boutique in Utica Square, limited the shopping capacity to three people. It also notified customers that they were to wear a face covering and sanitize their hands at a station outside.
"I think it's going to be slow for a while," store manager Leslie Yarnell said. "We'll just have to see how it goes."
Offering a curbside operation, Snow Goose probably did 20 percent of its normal business in April, Stevens said.
"That's the hard part," she said. "You don't know how to equate the risk with the risk of not doing business. To me, the medical risk is much greater."
At Tulsa Hills, customers made their way Friday into la Madeline French Bakery & Cafe.
Patrons read from throwaway paper menus and were provided with plastic wear for eat-in and carry-out meals.
"So far, it's been slow," General Manager Nic Goding said. "Everybody's a little on edge making sure we take the extra steps on safety. One good thing about being in the restaurant industry is that we kind of know all the sanitation because we have to.
"I've worked in five different states in the restaurant industry and Oklahoma is actually the most stringent when it comes to that. We're used to taking those extra precautions."
As did Snow Goose and the Pavilion, the cafe took advantage of a U.S. Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program loan, allowing 28 la Madeline employees to stay on the payroll, Goding said.
"It's good to get people back to work and allow them to provide for their families," he said. "A lot of them had trouble with unemployment. I was able to bring back every employee that wanted to come back."
National tenants Finish Line and Forever 21, along with Stillwater-based Eskimo Joe's Clothes, were among the stores opening Friday at Woodland Hills Mall, where many of the patrons milled about in face masks.
"It's positive and exciting," said Tricia Sanders, general manager of the mall. "We're encouraged that we had shoppers who wanted to eat and come back. And we're excited that we had stores eager to get back, too."
Hand-sanitizing stations have been deployed throughout the property. Other shopping safeguards include making available protective masks, sanitizing wipes and temperature testing at entrances or property offices.
"It's one of those things where we're not forcing people to come through the doors," Sanders said. "So, if they're here they want to be here."
Sanders estimated that about 35 percent of the mall's 120 retail outlets opened Friday, and she expects another 10% to 20% will open this weekend.
Woodland Hills Mall provides more than 2,200 jobs and contributes $24 million of sales tax and $2 million in property tax revenue to the state, Simon, the mall owner, said in news release.
"I don't think anybody knows how to deal with this," Sanders said. "It is a trickle-in effect. You have those customers that are still wanting to stay at home and that's OK, and you have other ones who are eager and getting out and about. That's good, too."
