Tulsa-based Unit Corp. has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, shifting ownership to subordinated noteholders.
The business expects to operate throughout the process without material disruption to its vendors, customers, or partners. The company's 50%-owned midstream affiliate, Superior Pipeline Company, L.L.C. and its subsidiaries, is not a debtor in the Chapter 11 cases and is unaffected by the filing.
Additionally, the company does not anticipate that payments to vendors and suppliers of its subsidiary Unit Drilling Co. will be affected.
"Like many companies in the oil and gas industry, we have felt the impact of the severe downturn in commodity prices, which has only worsened with the COVID-19 pandemic," David T. Merrill, president and CEO, said in a statement.
"While facing this challenging environment, we have worked diligently to explore a variety of strategic alternatives to cut costs, improve our liquidity and address near-term debt maturities. We are pleased to receive the support of our lenders and noteholders and are confident that, on emergence from Chapter 11, we will be better positioned to meet our challenges and realize the potential of our company."
Unit in 2016 completed a new 196,400-square-foot, six-story building on the southwest corner of 81st Street and U.S. 75.