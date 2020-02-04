Macy's said Tuesday it plans to close 125 of its least productive stores over the next three years, shifting its focus to toward opening smaller-format stores in strip centers.
It was immediately unclear if Macy's two area operations, a retail store in Woodland Hills Mall and a 1.3-million-square-foot fulfillment center in Tulsa County, will be affected. Completed in 2015, the fulfillment center employs about 1,110 people full-time and thousands more during the holiday season.
Neither local Macy's location was mentioned earlier this month when the company announced nearly 30 closures. Email and telephone inquiries to Macy's media representatives weren't immediately returned Tuesday.
Starting in 2020, Macy's said it expects to generate annual gross savings of about $1.5 billion, which will be fully realized by the end of 2022. This year, Macy’s is anticipating gross savings of roughly $600 million, "some of which will flow to the bottom line in order to stabilize operating margin."
Macy’s plans to reinvest some of these savings back into its business, with a focus on growing its off-price business, known as Backstage, expanding outside of the mall and improving online.
“We are taking the organization through significant structural change to lower costs, bring teams closer together and reduce duplicative work," CEO Jeff Gennette said in a statement. "The changes we are making are deep and impact every area of the business, but they are necessary. I know we will come out of this transition stronger, more agile and better fit to compete in today’s retail environment."
The planned closures and job cuts come ahead of Macy’s holding a meeting with investors in New York on Wednesday, where it is expected to walk through a multi-year plan that aims at getting the retailer back to sales growth.
Macy's will close its tech offices in San Francisco, consolidating these operations in New York and Atlanta. As it also closes its headquarters in downtown Cincinnati, and an office in Lorain, Ohio, the company said New York will become its sole corporate headquarters.
The roughly 2,000 jobs being cut represent about 9% of its workforce, Macy’s said.
Macy’s will upgrade 100 stores in 2020 and will continue to expand Macy’s Backstage over the next three years, opening an additional 50 Backstage store-within-store locations and seven additional freestanding, off-mall Backstage stores.