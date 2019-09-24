Macy's said Tuesday it plans to hire at least 5,000 full-time, part-time and seasonal workers during the holiday season at its fulfillment center at 7220 E. 76th St. North in Owasso.
Candidates interested in open positions can apply immediately at macysjobs.com.
The new employees will assist with customer orders placed online at macys.com or through Macy's mobile app.
Fulfillment center positions involve receiving packages, sorting, ticketing and shipping. They encompass multiple shifts and flexible schedules, and employees receive a merchandise discount.
In addition, all full-time, part-time and seasonal workers are eligible for access to some health care benefits after 31 days of service, bonuses based on schedule and additional shifts, as well as a quarterly bonus opportunity through Macy’s Path to Growth Incentive.
Seasonal employees also have first consideration for available career opportunities post-holiday.
About one-third of Macy's store leaders started their careers at Macy's during the holiday season, according to the company. In 2018, a total of 40% of seasonal hires by Macy's phone team were extended a job offer within 48 hours of submitting an application.
The average length of service among Macy’s, Inc. professional workers is 10 years, and for hourly employees that number is five years.
After purchasing 72 acres, Macy's opened the $170 million fulfillment center in 2015. The facility encompasses 1.3 million square feet.