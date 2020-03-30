An aisle is stacked with products at Macy’s Fulfillment Center in Owasso. The COVID-19 outbreak will force Macy’s to furlough the majority of its roughly 130,000 employees beginning this week, the company said Monday. All of Macy’s stores, including the retail store in Woodland Hills Mall, have been closed since March.
The COVID-19 outbreak will force Macy’s to furlough the majority of its roughly 130,000 employees beginning this week, the company said Monday.
All of Macy’s stores, including the retail store in Woodland Hills Mall, have been closed since March and will remain closed “until we have clear line of sight on when it is safe to reopen,” the chain said in a statement.
Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s and Bluemercury brands have lost the majority of sales because of store closures, and the companies are moving to an absolute minimum workforce to maintain operations.
Macy’s said fewer furloughs will be necessary in its digital business, supporting distribution centers and call centers, so it can continue to serve customers online.
Macy’s has more than 1,000 full-time workers at its 1.3-million-square-foot fulfillment center just east of Owasso.
Laid-off workers companywide who are enrolled in health benefits will continue to receive coverage with the company covering 100% of the premium. Employees are expected to return to work on a staggered basis as business resumes.
Stuart Appelbaum is president of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union (RWDSU).
“Two weeks ago, we negotiated historic provisions for workers that expire on April 1,” he said in a statement. “Critically, it included plans to negotiate future terms, which we are still doing.
“Macy’s needs to do much more for its employees than what they have announced so far — and we are pushing them to do that. They will be judged in the future by how they treat their employees now.”