Cox Business Center has been named to EXHIBITOR Magazine's "2020 Centers of Excellence" list and recognized as one of the top 20 convention centers in North America for trade shows and corporate events.
EXHIBITOR, which provides resources for trade shows and event professionals across the nation, selected Cox Business Center on five primary categories: facility and functionality, location and accommodations, service and execution, upgrades and expansions and awards and industry participation. One-fifth of the 100 entrants made the list.
"We’re honored to be selected as one of the top convention centers in North America and consider this honor to be a testament to the passionate efforts and industry expertise of our staff to ensure the best guest experiences," Angie Teel, assistant general manager for the facility, said in a statement. "We look forward to cultivating new partnerships, hosting more national trade shows and corporate events and contributing to the growth and development of Tulsa."
Cox Business Center is undergoing a $55 renovation that is expected to be completed in August.