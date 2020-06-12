Tulsa-based Magellan Midstream Partners announced Friday that it will begin operation of its new, nearly $1 billion West Texas expansion on July 1.
The project includes a new 140-mile, 20-inch diameter refined petroleum products pipeline ($500 million) from its Hearne, Texas, tank farm to Alexander, Texas. It also includes an increase in the diameter of existing pipe on the western leg of its Texas system directly serving West Texas and New Mexico, and indirectly also serving additional markets in Arizona and Mexico through connections with other carriers.
The completion of the new and expanded pipeline system adds another 75,000 barrels per day of capacity for Magellan’s West Texas customers. The West Texas project is underpinned by long-term commitments from investment-grade customers.
The first phase ($425 million) of Magellan’s Texas refined products pipeline expansion from East Houston to Hearne became operational during September 2019, adding 85,000 bpd of new capacity to primarily serve the Dallas-Fort Worth market.
Magellan also is finishing construction of a new refined products terminal ($30 million) in Midland, Texas. The new facility will offer three truck loading bays for diesel fuel and 350,000 barrels of diesel fuel storage. That terminal is expected to be operational in mid-July and is permitted for future gasoline service, if warranted by customer demand.