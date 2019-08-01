Magellan Midstream Partners reported a sizable in second-quarter earnings on Thursday.
The Tulsa-based midstream company had a net income of $253.7 million, or $1.11 per diluted share, for the second quarter compared to $214.4 million, or 94 cents per diluted share, during the same time period in 2018.
“Magellan continues to produce strong results, with each of our business segments generating higher operating margin than the year-ago period driven by increased average refined products pipeline tariff rates, favorable market conditions for our crude oil pipelines and the improved commodity pricing environment overall,” said Michael Mears, CEO.
The company’s refined products operating margin of $224.1 million during the second quarter was an increase of $32.7 million while transportation and terminals revenue increased $15.2 million due to higher average transportation rates.
Magellan’s crude oil operating margin was $160.3 million, an increase of $8.3 million and a quarterly record for this segment.
“Magellan’s solid fundamentals and disciplined approach have proven to be an effective combination to produce consistent and stable results over time while managing our business for the long term.”