Magellan Midstream Partners on Thursday reported earnings of $286.4 million for the 2019 fourth quarter compared to $314.1 million for fourth quarter 2018.
The Tulsa-based company's 8.8% decrease in fourth-quarter net income was driven by mark-to-market adjustments for hedge positions related to the partnership’s commodity-related activities. Contributions from Magellan’s core fee-based transportation and terminals activities increased between periods.
Diluted net income per limited partner unit was $1.25 in fourth quarter 2019 compared to $1.37 for the same period in '18.
For the year, earnings were $1,020.8 million compared to $1,333.9 million in 2018, or $980.1 million excluding the $353.8 million gain on sale of a portion of BridgeTex.
"Magellan closed out the year with another strong quarter, generating solid financial results from each of our segments and solidifying 2019 as a record year for our company," Michael Mears, chief executive officer, said in a statement. "Our conservative business model has consistently proven successful as we focus on providing essential services to move the fuel that keeps America moving while ensuring attractive returns on capital deployed. Magellan’s financial strength and discipline will remain key to producing long-term value not only in today’s competitive environment but also for years to come."