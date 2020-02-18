Planners are hoping artistry can revamp the appearance of a downtown parking garage.
The Tulsa Parking Authority is collaborating with the Tulsa Arts Commission and the Tulsa Planning Office’s Arts and Culture division to solicit qualifications from professional artists and designers for a public art installation at the site, 410 S. Main St.
Planners are seeking to “reactivate” the ground level of the garage by adding a “permanent, engaging and interactive installation to the site’s facade,” according to the request for qualifications.
A total of $250,000 has been set aside for the project, whose proposals are due at 5 p.m. March 3.
“This corner certainly was more active back in the day,” TPA Director Peyton Haralson said by phone. “With our upgrades, coupled with the art installation, the goal obviously is to attract more foot traffic in that area and revitalize a corner that has a lot of potential.”
About $1.2 million is being invested into new canopies and glass for the handful of storefronts along Main Street, Haralson said.
The primary available “canvas” for the art is the unadorned facades on the east and northeast corners of the Main Street garage. Its plain exterior is in stark contrast to the Price Family Properties garage, which sits directly across the street and has color-changing ability that illuminates the area nightly.
“You have a number of new or soon-to-be opening residential projects around that immediate area, coupled with some regained interest in some ground-floor space,” said Brian Kurtz, executive director of the Downtown Coordinator Council and commissioner on the TPA.
“There is a new brewery just up the street. The space and that canvas, itself, is just calling for something that’s vibrant and adds to a more dynamic downtown.”
A committee of TPA commissioners members of the Tulsa Arts Commission will review qualifications and invite up to five finalists to submit proposals. The committee will recommend a proposal to TPA for final approval, and TPA will enter into a formal agreement with the selected artist or designer to deliver final design plans, art fabrication and installation within the project budget.
Completion of the project could come this summer.