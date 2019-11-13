Associated Builders & Contractors (ABC) of Oklahoma last month honored Manhattan Construction Group companies with numerous 2019 Excellence in Construction Awards and national safety honors.
Manhattan Construction Company and Cantera Concrete Company, both Tulsa companies, were recognized at the ABC Oklahoma EIC Awards Banquet at the Osage Casino Hotel Skyline Event Center in Tulsa.
Manhattan Construction Group is co-headquartered in Tulsa and Naples, Florida.
Manhattan Construction Co. received the ABC STEP Diamond Safety Award, the highest honor in the ABC Safety Training and Evaluation Process (STEP) Awards program. According to the ABC 2019 Safety Performance Report, STEP Diamond Achievers are 680% safer than the industry average. This is the ninth consecutive year that Manhattan Construction Co. has earned this honor.
Cantera Concrete Co. won the ABC EIC award for Southern Hills Country Club facility master plan ("other specialty construction over $1 million" category).
Tulsa-area projects for which Manhattan Construction Company received the ABC EIC awards were SEVEN6MAIN in Owasso ("commercial $10 million-$25 million" category); St. John Sterile Processing and Materials Management Renovation in Tulsa ("healthcare $2 million-$5 million" category); BOK Center improvements in Tulsa ("renovation $2 million-$10 million" category); and Arvest parking garage in Tulsa ("commercial $2 million-$5 million" category.
The BOK Center project is a joint venture with Tulsa-based Flintco, a partnership called Tulsa Vision Builders.