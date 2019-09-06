Oklahoma medical marijuana tax collections

OKLAHOMA CITY - Tax collections for the medical marijuana industry hit a new high in August, showing revenue growth for the 11th straight month since the first tax collections in October 2018.

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

Oklahoma collected nearly $2.8 million in August in Medical Marijuana Tax, as well as nearly $3.6 million in sales tax at medical marijuana dispensaries. The tax revenues combined for more than $6.3 million.

The sales tax is assessed at the same rates as other products and varies throughout the state, while the Medical Marijuana Tax is a 7% additional tax for medical marijuana sold to consumers by dispensaries.

Both hit new highs for the industry, but are showing signs of slowing as the industry approaches an equilibrium point.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags