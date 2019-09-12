Several years ago while studying for her MBA at Oklahoma State University, Haley Keith was part of a group tasked with marketing a product developed at OSU.
She was comfortable with the commercial part of it. But she had no engineers on her team.
“Thankfully, I was engaged to one,” Keith said of fiance Kevin Keith, who was versed in mechanical engineering technology. “So I pulled him in and said, ‘I need you to explain all these big words about this really tiny thing I’m about to work with.’”
“We competed in a few business plan competitions. It just kept getting validated more and more as time went on. Kevin and I just became more and more involved with the opportunity.”
Their commitment is paying off.
Co-founders of Stillwater-based MITO Material Solutions, which makes a product that strengthens composite materials, they recently were awarded a $729,982 Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) phase two grant from the National Science Foundation. Two recent grants from the Oklahoma Center for Advanced Technology (OCAST) have pushed that funding total to $1.1 million for product research.
In addition, the startup is the first Oklahoma-based organization to participate in the Heritage Group Accelerator Program, powered by Techstars. Held in Indianapolis, the program features companies representing industries such as construction, infrastructure, advanced materials and environmental services.
They come from five states, as well as Canada, Estonia and Germany.
“This is a huge opportunity for MITO,” Haley Keith said by phone Tuesday from Indianapolis. “We are really excited.”
During their stint in Indiana, they will choose mentors with whom they will work with throughout the program and the life of their company. At the end of the program, the startups will participate in a Demo Day, where they will pitch their products to venture capitalists, corporate leaders, industry experts and the Indianapolis entrepreneurial ecosystem.
“This is a lifelong network that we get to be a part of that includes customers and investors,” Haley Keith said. “It’s opening the doors up for our small company to a worldwide network of people who want to see our business grow and our business succeed.
MITO’s technology was originally developed by Ranji Vaidyanathan at the Helmerich Research Lab in Tulsa. The company was started in 2016, and the Keiths, who have about a 10-month-old daughter, married the following year.
MITO launched commercial production in 2018.
“There are challenging times, of course,” Haley said of working with a spouse. “But Kevin and I are specialized in different areas.
“He is so great at integrating the product and working with the engineers and customers. I am just a natural business developer and great at administration and organizing processes and dealing with all the investors.”
Featured video
Tulsa Police Sgt. Jennifer Murphy talks about the Tulsa Police new reading program and school supply handout at the Darlington Apartments.
Read the story: Tulsa Police Department patrols the reading room in new program