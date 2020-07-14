Tulsa-based Mattsco Supply Company has purchased local Tool Center Inc., with the rebranded Mattsco Tool Center to be led by previous Tool Center Inc. CEO Bill Bowles.
In addition to the acquisition, Mattsco Supply Company has signed a preferred distributor agreement with Elliot Tool Technologies to provide tube installation equipment, tube removal equipment, tube testers, tube plugs and other accessories for the heat exchanger and energy markets.
Mattsco Supply Company also has formed a distributor relationship with Top Cat Air Tools to provide industrial grinders, scalers, and accessories for the manufacturing industry.
Over the next few weeks, Mattsco Supply Company will be transferring Tool Center Inc. assets over to Mattsco Supply Company, working on other tooling distribution agreements, and preparing to formally launch into the tooling segment by Aug. 10.
Mattsco Supply Company was founded in 1975 by the Mattox family and offers a variety of pipes, valves, and fittings for industrial and oilfield use. It has more than 98,000 square feet of warehouse space and seven acres of pipe yard.