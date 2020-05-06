VISION2 TOUR

Workers produce buses at the IC Bus plant in Tulsa. IC Bus is a subsidiary of Navistar International. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file

 MIKE SIMONS

Despite what he called a “hardball negotiation tactic” employed by Navistar/IC Bus of Oklahoma, Mayor G.T. Bynum reiterated Wednesday his desire for the company to stay in Tulsa.

A 20-year tenant of the city-owned Air Force Plant No. 3, the bus manufacturer and the city have been unable to come to terms on a lease after months of talks, which are set to resume Thursday.

“We want Navistar to be here for decades,” Bynum said at a virtual news conference. “We love having the workforce here, the jobs here. We’re proud to have those buses that go all around the world made here in Tulsa.

“But we recognize we can’t keep them here for the long haul if the building gets run into the ground. It has to be safe for them to occupy.”

In January, the city found IC Bus and its parent company, Navistar, in default of a lease of 1 million square feet of the property at 2322 N. Mingo Road. The city notified Navistar of its intent to terminate the lease on Feb. 14, but negotiations remain active.

Originally penned in late 1999, the lease allowed Navistar to rent the facility for $1 per term of the lease so long as it assumes comprehensive maintenance responsibilities at the facility.

A September site assessment report by Cyntergy, which examined items such as the roofing, heating, electrical and structural systems, found evidence of default under terms of the agreement, amounting to “millions of dollars” in deferred maintenance, Bynum said Wednesday. An assessment by Navistar’s engineer also recommended a number of upgrades.

In a statement Tuesday, Phil Christman, president of operations for Navistar, touted its strong workforce and support of 100 local businesses. He also said he didn’t understand why the city would “suddenly want to break the long-term framework and threaten to evict us.”

Bynum said Wednesday that the company was “grossly misinforming employees” about negotiations, which he said were continuing in good faith. He added that while Navistar has met goals on employment — it was to employ 1,200 workers by the end of 2005, according to the lease — it has fallen short on maintenance.

To that end, Bynum wants to renegotiate a lease that has specific maintenance benchmarks going forward.

“If you have a lease with someone for 20 years and the main financial requirement of that lease is that they maintain the facility and then they don’t, should the city of Tulsa just extend it another five years and say, ‘Oh, gee, OK, we’ll just continue to do that?’” Bynum asked. “That wouldn’t be financially prudent. It wouldn’t be good stewardship of that facility.”

IC Bus maintains that it has invested more than $140 million in the plant since it opened, including more than $48 million over the past five years. The company also claims that the city has demanded that it spend about $20 million on upgrades and repairs by 2024.

The city’s economic development team said Wednesday that as part of lease negotiations, it has provided that IC Bus/Navistar shall have until Oct. 31, 2023, to complete the repairs identified through Cyntergy’s independent assessment of the facility.

“Given that the repairs in question are those which should have been completed over the course of the past 20 years of their lease, we felt a three-and-a-half-year time frame to complete these repairs was fair and reasonable,” the economic development team wrote in an email.

For Navistar’s failing to live up to the comprehensive maintenance, repair and improvement responsibilities in exchange for $1 in rent, the city wants to recalculate the lease.

It has provided Navistar with a standard “triple net” lease that sets rent at fair market value, with the most recent appraisal of the property establishing such rent at $2.75 per square foot, according to the city’s economic development team. That equates to an annual lease payment of $2,786,996, with the city proposing a 10-year lease equal to roughly $28 million, the team wrote.

The current deadline for reaching a new lease agreement is May 29.

“Negotiations with some parties just take more time,” Bynum said. “We started the same conversations with other companies at the same time, and those have long since been resolved really in a positive way for everyone involved. I remain hopeful that we’ll get there with Navistar, as well.”

Rhett Morgan 918-581-8395

rhett.morgan@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @RhettMorganTW

