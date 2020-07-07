The Mayor’s Office of Economic Development (MOED) will take on leadership of the Small Business Enterprise (SBE) program to enhance the city’s small business programming and economic development services, the City of Tulsa announced Tuesday.
Designed for small businesses to interact with city employees and become contractors on various goods and services, the SBE program will maintain its mission to get at least 10 percent of the city’s goods and services from small businesses.
“Every business, regardless of size, should have an equal chance to participate in the projects we’re taking on here in Tulsa,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement. “As COVID-19 impacts Tulsa’s economy, we want to make sure our small businesses feel supported and have a designated role to help us through this time.”
Previously managed by the Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Equity (MORE), the program will be responsible for oversight, administration and policy development. MORE will support the program’s transition and provide ongoing assistance with community outreach and education, ensuring the program continues to align with the goals of the Resilient Tulsa Strategy.
Utilization reports, which detail which businesses are involved in the program and the status of their projects, have been released at www.cityoftulsa.org/sbe. The findings show that Tulsa’s small businesses are contributing to city contracts, the majority of which are meeting and exceeding their project goals and timelines.
Small businesses create two out of every three new jobs in the Tulsa metro area, accounting for more than 55,000 jobs with an estimated payroll of $1.4 billion.
“We are continually evaluating how we can ensure the City of Tulsa is meaningfully contributing to the growth of businesses in Tulsa,” Kian Kamas, the city’s chief of economic development, said in a statement.
“Publishing this utilization data is the first of many planned efforts to enhance the SBE program, and our analysis of past and ongoing data will inform all of our efforts as we aim to grow small businesses in Tulsa.”
The SBE program is open to all Tulsa businesses with 25 employees or fewer, as well as sole propietorships. Membership in the SBE program is free and open to small business that meet the qualifying standards.
The standards include being operational at least one year prior to application; having 25-or-fewer employees and annual sales volume (averaged over the previous three years) of less than $3 million or construction of less than $5 million; being a for-profit business that is independently owned with a physical address in the Tulsa Metropolitan Statistical Area (a Tulsa-area office must have one or more employees conducting core business activities); having the capacity to perform work independently or as a subcontractor relative to its field of operation, and where required, has a license or certificate issued in his or her name; and being owned by U.S. citizens or by lawful permanent residents of the United States.
To apply for membership, small business owners can fill out an application, which is available to download at www.cityoftulsa.org/sbe, or in person at the city’s clerk’s office, second floor of city hall, 175 E. 2nd St.