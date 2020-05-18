The cost of gasoline in the United States will be the cheapest in nearly 20 years on a Memorial Day weekend — and Oklahomans will pay some of the lowest prices in the country, according to two surveys.
The average cost per gallon in the U.S. is $1.87, according to a report Monday from AAA. It’s first time the national average has been below $2 heading into the holiday weekend since 2003, when it was $1.50 per gallon.
The 2003 price is almost exactly what Oklahomans are paying today. In AAA's most recent survey, Oklahoma’s average price was $1.52. Only Mississippi, at $1.51, was cheaper.
In a separate survey, Tulsa reported the lowest average cost per gallon in the United States. Tulsa’s average price was $1.40, according to the Lundberg Survey, which was released Sunday. The highest average price in the country was in Honolulu, at $3.10 per gallon.
According to the Lundberg Survey, the average price in the United States for a gallon was $1.97, an increase of five cents over the last three weeks.
The U.S. price per gallon has plummeted from more than $2.50 at the beginning of the year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. One factor driving that decline has been significantly reduced demand for gasoline. As states locked down, fewer people were driving. Fuel demand also declined as a result of canceled flights throughout the world.
States have begun easing restrictions and are slowly reopening their economies. Despite those reopenings, Memorial Day weekend travel is still expected to be much lower than normal, according to AAA.
“Gas prices around Memorial Day have not been this cheap in nearly 20 years. However, as the country continues to practice social distancing, this year’s unofficial kickoff to summer is not going to drive the typical millions of Americans to travel,” said AAA spokeswoman Jeanette Casselano. “Despite inexpensive gas prices, AAA anticipates this year’s holiday will likely set a record low for travel volume.”
