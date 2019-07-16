The White House singled out a Stillwater company this week for its distinctly American craftsmanship.
Items from Gameday Ironworks, LLC. were featured Monday at President Trump’s third annual Made In America Product Showcase in Washington, D.C.
“We were blown away by it,” said Jarod Wright, Gameday’s operations manager. “… For us, it was a massive, massive honor just to be invited to the White House. “
Gameday owner K.C. Andrews and company trade show coordinator Danny Langdon attended the event, which drew chosen businesses from every state. Highlighted were Zippo lighters made in Pennsylvania, Airstream trailers made in Ohio, Buck Knives made in Idaho, among others.
A metal fabricator that specializes in collegiate licensed products, Gameday received its invitation to the East Coast about two weeks ago after a White House team had scoured the country for businesses to honor.
“They wanted something that really showcased ingenuity and was a good product and represented that state,” Wright said.
Trump mentioned Gameday Ironworks in his remarks Monday, thanking Andrews and his company for making and displaying a presidential seal.
“… It is a beauty,” Trump said. “I think we have it displayed someplace right here. And I specifically said, ‘How much?’ because I want to buy it.
“I don’t know if they gave me a good price, but we’re going to get it. We’ll get it. We’ll put it up at the White House. It’s beautiful, and so many of their other projects and products are incredible. It was forged from American pride and with America pride and American craftsmanship. And it was 100 percent American steel.”
Gameday was established in 2015 after Andrews bought out a Crescent couple who were making Oklahoma State University products out of their garage, Wright said. Licensed with more than 50, mostly Division universities, the company now crafts with Pennsylvania steel items such as home and yard decor, license tag frames and business card holders, he said.
“We’re really covering a good portion of the United States now,” Wright said. “We’re not stopping, yet. We’re still growing.
“Oklahoma State is still one of our biggest markets. But we’ve found that people love our products. They love that we can use the Made In America tag on them.”
Featured video
Driver Impairment Awareness Day has locals smoking weed and driving
Read the story: Drunk, high drivers brave course for Driver Awareness Impairment Day