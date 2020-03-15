A Tulsa company is planning about a $16 million, 80,000-square-foot project that will deliver Class A office and retail space and retail in two phases to the Pearl District.
Noria Corporation Inc., which provides machinery lubrication consulting services and training, will relocate from Brookside to Pearl Ridge South, a four-story, mixed-use structure to be erected at the northeast corner of East 10th Street and Peoria Avenue, said Tom Darden, director of property management at Noria Properties LLC. Matching development Pearl Ridge North, another $8 million, 40,000-square foot structure, will account for phase two and be situated at the southeast corner of East Eighth Street and Peoria Avenue.
“We’re just a local company that has done really well,” Darden said of Noria Corporation, founded in 1997. “We’re just excited about building our new headquarters and having other companies come in and join us at that location.”
Noria Corpation’s 41 employees, who currently work at 1328 E. 43rd Court, will take up half of Pearl Ridge South, which will have retail space on the ground floor, with the balance of the space in the building reserved for office tenants, Darden said. The combined 20,000 square feet of retail on the ground floors of both buildings will be called The Shops at Pearl Ridge. Floors two through four in Pearl Ridge North will be office space.
Darden said Noria Corp. owner Jim Fitch is a longtime midtowner who loves the Pearl District area.
“We are excited to bring Class-A office space and retail to this wonderful location just outside the IDL yet so close to all the amenities that downtown Tulsa, the Pearl District, Route 66 and Cherry Street offer,” Fitch said in a statement. “The opportunity to construct a mixed-use development in the Pearl that showcases Tulsa’s beautiful skyline is extraordinary and most exciting.”
Construction of phase one is scheduled to take 18 months and targeted for completion in the first quarter of 2022, Darden said.
“We’re really excited,” he said. “Of course, it’s always dependent upon pre-leasing initiatives. But once we do reach our particular goal there, we will be breaking ground … Phase II could still be four to five years off, unless we have really excited leasing opportunities and we decide to move forward quicker.”
Tulsa-based CJC Architects Inc. is designing the project. Bart Boatright and Red Dog Construction of Jenks will oversee construction. CBRE’s Leslie Kirkpatrick Cornell has been selected as the commercial office leasing agent, and Fox+Allen Realty’s Patrick Fox will handle retail and restaurant leasing.
“Staying in Tulsa was important to us and we felt the Pearl District was the perfect place to relocate,” Mike Ramsey, president of Noria Corp., said in a statement. “We’re excited to take advantage of everything the area has to offer.”
