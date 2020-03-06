Moore's decision this week to invest $31 million to take over a printing plant outside Richmond, Va., made one thing clear.
The Tulsa-based company is eager to expand.
"We are growing and its wonderful," Moore CEO Gretchen Littlefield said by phone. "We're very fortunate that the growth that we're experiencing is allowing us to invest in great communities like Richmond and in Tulsa and in Baltimore and all over the country.
"We're doing terrific work. Not only are we employing people, but we're helping our clients raise money. That's what we do."
Formerly Moore DM Group, Moore has experienced double-digit growth each of the past five years, Littlefield said. It will will create 239 jobs with its investment in Virginia. All told, the direct-response marketing firm oversees 36 companies and employs 2,500 people in the United States and China, Littlefield said.
More than 800 people work in Tulsa, mostly in its 365,000-square-foot headquarters (ResourceOne) at 2900 E. Apache St. Its other local venue is TCM Creative at 11033 S. Delaware Ave.
Working largely with nonprofits, Moore creates fundraising strategies.
"What it really means is identifying donors who are the most likely to respond to that cause's marketing efforts and making sure we deliver the right message to the right people at the right time," Littlefield said. "We connect our clients with donors who want to support their causes."
"It's very gratifying work. We're very fortunate. We get to work with great, great organizations."
Jim Moore founded the company in 2003.
"He's a visionary in the nonprofit industry and in fundraising," Littlefield said. "But he really is motivated by the idea of how we can do more good and help our clients have a bigger impact in their missions."
Additional changes are in the fold for Moore.
The company plans to gain a presence downtown in the long-vacant former Parker Drilling building at 8 E. 3rd Street. Jim Moore bought the 10-story structure in January 2017 for $700,000, Tulsa County property records show.
"We're in the process of renovating it right now," said Littlefield, who said a move-in time is undetermined. "We're really excited about it…It's going to be beautiful."