A program of the nonprofit Code Fever Miami (Florida), BlackTech Week was launched by Felecia Hatcher and her husband, Derick Pearson, in 2014.
"Our goal was to eliminate innovation deserts, so that all communities, all parts of the county and the city can create start-ups, can get access to venture capital," Derick Pearson said by phone. "When you go to a South by Southwest or any large conference, there was not a focus or resources specifically available for black founders. So we created that space to garner investment."
The weeklong Miami conference became so in demand that an offshoot program called BlackTech Weekend spread to cities such as New York, Los Angeles, New Orleans and Philadelphia.
This week, that momentum arrives in Tulsa when the city plays host to its first BlackTech Weekend Thursday through Saturday.
Venture capitalists will be on hand to meet with local black entrepreneurs from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday at 36 Degrees North, 36 E. Cameron St. Also Friday, participants in a Blacktech Weekend Tulsa pitch competition will vie for a $1,000 grand prize at Studio 308 (308 S. Lansing Ave.). More business ecosystem opportunities will be the focus at a Summit Day event from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at 36 Degrees North.
The Miami-based Knight Foundation is BlackTech's founding sponsor, and the local George Kaiser Family Foundation is funding this weekend's event in Tulsa.
"That is an amazing relationship," Derick Pearson said. "They are all about making Tulsa the best that it can be and making sure there's mobility across the board. That mobility equates to more dollars within that city, within that state, within that county."
In 2016, the Center for Global Policy Solutions in 2016 reported that because of discriminatory financing practices and a bias towards companies primarily operated by white males, America is losing out on more than 1.1 million minority-owned businesses. As a result, the country is foregoing over 9 million potential jobs and $300 billion in collective national income, the report said.
GKFF's Onikah Asamoa-Caesar met Felecia Hatcher when she came to Tulsa last year for a GKFF event called Breakout Tulsa, Asamoa-Caesar said.
"We've been thinking a lot about what equity looks like in the city," Asamoa-Caeser said. "Equity is at the center of our mission at the foundation. As we think about all aspects of what we do, 'what does that look like?'
"So, as Tulsa is kind of developing a budding tech entrepreneurship scene, we also wanted to be sure that we are investing in our local entrepreneurs and tech entrepreneurs. BlackTech Weekend is really an opportunity to invest in our local black entrepreneurs who are in tech entrepreneurship."