COVID-19 is having a devastating impact on the finances of many Oklahoma households, with 36.2 percent of online survey participants reporting they either missed last month's rent or mortgage payment or they had little confidence in their ability to make next month's payment.
Nearly half of Oklahomans surveyed — 47.6 percent — reported someone in their household had experienced a loss of income since March 13, and 8.7 percent of household adults reported that either sometimes or often they had not had enough food to eat within the last 7 days.
These are just a few of the discouraging statistics revealed by a Household Pulse Survey conducted from May 7-12 by the U.S. Census Bureau.
The 36.2 percent housing insecurity rate the Census Bureau survey reported for Oklahoma was significantly higher than the 24.7 percent nationwide rate that was reported.
