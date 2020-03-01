More than 50 local employers looking to fill jobs will be at the Tulsa World Career Fair on Thursday.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Central Park Hall at Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St. Admission and parking are free, and the event is open to the public.
Job seekers should dress professionally and bring printed copies of their resumes while also having an electronic version available.
Booths will be on site to allow employers to interview attendees the day of the event.
Job seekers can also access resources and services to help them get placed into a job, enroll in programs to get additional training and certifications, and learn from experts at free seminars.
The Tulsa World hosts two career fairs each year, helping thousands of Tulsans to connect with local employers looking to fill jobs.
The event is part of the Tulsa World’s commitment to not only offer original reporting every day but also serve the community.
A variety of positions are open, including jobs in health care, food service, manufacturing and more.
If you aren’t able to attend, the Tulsa World’s job website at tulsaworldjobs.com shows updated local job openings.
See the job openings available at the Tulsa World Career Fair on March 5
City Year Tulsa
G4S Secure Solution (USA) Inc.
Jim Norton Toyota
Stand-By Personnel
Transportation Security Administration (TSA/DHS)
US Cellular
