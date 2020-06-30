A U.S.-Spanish aerospace company on Tuesday announced that it will relocate its company headquarters and engineering operations to Oklahoma City.
Skydweller Aero Inc., which develops renewably powered aircraft for defense and commercial industries, also will locate testing and integration in Ardmore and increase operations to 120 aerospace engineering and field technician jobs in Oklahoma by 2024.
"It has been my pleasure to work closely with the leadership team at Skydweller, and I am thrilled they have decided to locate their new headquarters in Oklahoma," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a statement. "Our state’s commitment to aviation and aerospace makes Oklahoma City an ideal choice for a cutting-edge company with a commitment to advancing the industry. At a time when job creation and economic growth are so vital, we are excited that Skydweller will be hiring our bright engineers and helping to enrich our state’s economy."
Founded in 2017, Skydweller recently closed a Series A funding round in September 2019. The company currently has offices in the Washington, D.C. area, Madrid and Valdepeñas, Spain.
This rapidly growing multi-national startup will be recruiting top-tier aerospace and software engineering talent to further the development and deployment of their ultra-persistent, unmanned aircraft in both locations over the coming years.
"Skydweller was founded to develop ultra-persistent aircraft to enable the next generation of connectivity and global insights," company CEO Robert Miller said. "We are honored to be moving our corporate headquarters to Oklahoma, following in the footsteps of Oklahoma aviation titans like Wiley Post. Oklahoma’s inspired and dedicated engineering talent will help make our vision a reality.”
With a commitment to STEM education and ongoing civic engagement, Skydweller will partner with local educational and state and federal research institutions to further Oklahoma’s legacy of aviation and aerospace innovation. Skydweller also plans to expand their operations within the state, building a manufacturing plant and flight test facilities in Ardmore.
"Bringing Skydweller’s headquarters and engineering operations to our state is a very exciting development, especially during these difficult economic times," Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce & Workforce Development, said in a statement. "I look forward to watching them become a key player in our state’s impressive aerospace sector.”