Muskogee-based Armstrong Bank has funded $91 million in loans for more than 1,500 small businesses since the Paycheck Protection Program opened April 3.
As of April 28, Oklahoma banks had funded 20,919 loans worth more than $877 million in the second round of the PPP, which reopened April 27.
According to the Oklahoma Bankers Association, Oklahoma banks have funded 35,557 loans worth $4.61 billion during the first round. Oklahoma banks' portion of the PPP is part of 2.2 million loans made by banks across the country, worth more than $175 billion since the PPP reopened.
Armstrong Bank has 26 locations across Oklahoma and Arkansas.
"It is a privilege to partner with our local business customers every day, but it is a special honor to be there for them during this unprecedented time of crisis," Armstrong Bank CEO Billy Taylor said in a statement.