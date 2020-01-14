A Washington D.C.-based investment firm scheduled to visit Tulsa this spring will award $100,000 to the winner of a pitch contest for start-ups.
Revolution's April 21 stop in Tulsa is part of a five-city Rise of the Rest Road Trip, which will include visits to Wichita, Kan. (April 20), Oklahoma City (April 22), Bentonville, Ark. (April 23) and St. Louis (April 24).
Started in 2014 and led by Steve Case, former chairman of American Online (AOL), Revolution’s Rise of the Rest is a nationwide effort to invest in and work closely with entrepreneurs in emerging start-up ecosystems. The tour focuses on how heartland cities are attracting talent and how legacy corporations, such as Koch Industries in Wichita and Walmart in Bentonville, or philanthropic anchors such as the George Kaiser Family Foundation and the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation in Tulsa, are working with local startups.
At each stop, Revolution will invest $100,000 in a start-up that wins a pitch competition.
"As I have often referenced, my entrepreneurial roots are tied to the Heartland — and to Wichita specifically — where I worked early in my career as the Head of New Pizza Development at Pizza Hut," Case, chairman and CEO of Revolution, said in a statement. "These regions have deep legacies of storied entrepreneurial successes. Through the tour, we want to help catalyze additional momentum to help the next generation of entrepreneurs in the places like Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri, and with our recently announced second seed fund, invest in their future progress."