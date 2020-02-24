ONEOK on Monday reported a 9% increase in earnings for the fourth quarter.
The Tulsa-based midstream company posted fourth-quarter earnings of $320.3 million, or $0.77 per diluted share, compared to $292.9 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.
ONEOK's full-year net income was $1.278 billion, or $3.07 per diluted share, compared to $1.155 billion, or $2.78 per diluted share, in 2018.
"2019 was another successful year for ONEOK with volume growth driving strong results across our business segments," Terry K. Spencer, ONEOK president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. "With the completions of the Elk Creek Pipeline and the Demicks Lake I and II plants, we continue to demonstrate our ongoing commitment to expanding our existing infrastructure to help our producer customers reduce natural gas flaring in the Williston Basin ..."