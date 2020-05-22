RENO, Nev. — More than one-fourth of Nevada’s workers don’t have jobs after the state’s unemployment rate hit 28.2% in April — the highest in the U.S. and the worst joblessness showing in Nevada history.
It’s the worst any state has seen since the national jobless rate was estimated at 25% in 1933 during the depths of the Great Depression, state officials said Friday.
“They are all sobering numbers, far in excess of anything we have experienced as a state before now,” said David Schmidt, chief economist for the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.
Nevada was hit especially hard by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic because so many of its jobs are tied to the travel, tourism and hospitality sectors, Schmidt said. He said Nevada’s accommodation and food service industry alone lost nearly 41% of its jobs compared with April 2019.
“Nevada now has the highest unemployment rate of any state, in any month, dating back to 1976 when consistent data became available,” he told reporters.
Michigan has the second worst joblessness rate at 22.7%, followed by Hawaii at 22.3%.
Nevada’s unemployment rate was at an all-time-low of 3.6% in February. Casinos and other non-essential businesses have been closed since mid-March.
Since consistent record-keeping began in the 1970s, Nevada’s worst jobless rate pre-COVID was 13.7% in 2010.