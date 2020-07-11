Boeing broke ground on a new high-bay lab facility for its B-52 modernization and sustainment efforts in Oklahoma City.
The 60,770 square-foot building will hold a wing and fuselage from a retired U.S. Air Force B-52 bomber, so engineers can work hands-on with the airframe as they design new radar and engine components.
The structure, located at 6811 SW 59th St., is expected to be complete by the second quarter of 2021.
Boeing’s B-52 modernization and sustainment programs include the Commercial Engine Replacement Program and Radar Modernization Program. CERP is focused on replacing the B-52’s eight engines with engines that provide economic, operational and environmental benefits, and RMP upgrades the radar on the aircraft to enhance navigation reliability to support nuclear and conventional missions.