Del Taco Restaurants Inc. on Tuesday announced the opening of a location at 9637 E. 71st St. in Tulsa.
"We’ve seen firsthand how Del Taco’s winning combination of freshly-prepared food served at a tremendous value creates fans and drives traffic," Barry Westrum, chief marketing officer at Del Taco, said in a statement.
"Whether guests are craving The Del Taco made with seasoned beef and hand-grated cheddar cheese, or one of our new Beyond Tacos, made with 100 percent plant-based protein, we look forward to offering the Tulsa community an assortment of items sure to satisfy every craving."
The restaurant has at least 580 locations in 14 states. The new Tulsa Del Taco restaurant will be open from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.