The inside of the new KC-46 Pegasus hangar is shown during an opening ceremony at Tinker Air Force Base on Friday. The Pegasus will be the Air Force’s newest refueling aircraft. Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman

The first hangar built specifically for the U.S. Air Force’s new KC-46 Pegasus mid-flight refueling tanker is open and ready to receive the aircraft.

Officials from Tinker Air Force Base joined Oklahoma’s U.S. Senate delegation to dedicate the facility on Friday.

The hangar is the first of 14 dock spaces for the KC-46, which will be based at McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas. Tinker will serve as the depot for maintenance, repairs and overhaul. Pilots and fuel boom operators are training at Altus Air Force Base.

