A $2.2 million project by Fairfield Inn and Suites will add much-needed parking to the Arts District.
Construction on a second-story parking deck is scheduled to being next month at the hotel at 111 N. Main St., bringing the facility's total number of parking spaces to 88, said Jeff Hartman one of the hotel's owners.
"Because we sell out all the time, it will take 45 cars off the street in the Tulsa Arts District, which is good for the district and good for us," he said. "Every guest will have parking.
"You know how crowded the district gets with customers and employees. You go down there on a First Friday and it's 3,000 people, with concerts and all that. It will help out."
Davies Architects is the designer for the project, which is scheduled to take about seven months. John McGowan is handling construction. The relocation of utilities is being funded through the Arts District TIF.
Fairfield also is undergoing a $1.2 million renovation, which is scheduled for completion in February, Hartman said.