The FlyingTee driving range in Jenks is under new management.
GolfSuites Tulsa, LLC, a Riverview, Florida-based management company, is partnering with Onefire Holding Co., LLC, to manage operations of the facility formerly operated by FlyingTee. Onefire is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation (MCN). The facility is located at MCN’s Riverwalk property.
The operation change will cause no interruption in services or employment. The site will continue to use FlyingTee’s proprietary technology platform.
“We appreciate the FlyingTee investors for their continued support of the Riverwalk and the local community, and look forward to welcoming GolfSuites,” said Elijah McIntosh, CEO of Onefire Holding Co. “We remain committed to offering world-class dining and entertainment.”
The 53,000 square-foot facility, which opened in 2016, is part of MCN’s Riverwalk investments. Onefire Holding oversees the management of Riverwalk properties in addition to other facilities owned by the Nation.