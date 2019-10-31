A Sand Springs couple has purchased the former Discoveryland property and plans to build a wedding/events venue on it.
Jason Shipman and his wife, Kayla, recently bought the roughly 525 acres for $1.7 million from 1 Voice Foundation, Inc., a Florida-based organization that supports victims of childhood cancer, according to county land records.
In October, 1 Voice purchased the property from Okie Hopes3, LLC, for $1.425 million, assessor records indicate.
Besides constructing an events center, the Shipmans want to remodel the site's amphitheater and build a house for their family on the land, which is at 19501 W. 41st St. in Sand Springs, said Jason, who is a home builder.
"The property is very interesting to us because of where it's located and the amount of land there," Jason said. "It adjoins Flying G Ranch, which is a huge tract of unbroken land.
"We have a big interest in wildlife management, habitat management. So we're going to do a lot of work out there to kind of restore it to its more natural state. The cedar trees have basically taken over."
Construction on the events center could begin sometime next year, he said. The Shipmans also plan to raise livestock on the land.
"It's going to be a working ranch," Jason said.
About a year and a half ago, a $20-million gun range and resort was proposed for the property but the project failed to pan out.
Discoveryland staged an outdoor production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" each summer for 36 years before it closed in 2011, when the owners blamed record-breaking heat and a struggling economy.
A veterinarian, Kayla Shipman has a soft spot for the production and its history in the area, her husband said.
"She loves horses, loves that kind of western stuff," Jason said. "Discoveryland was one of her favorite places to go as a kid."