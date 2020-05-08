Despite many restaurants limiting services and dining option as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a south Tulsa restaurant is making plans to open.
Flying Burger and Seafood, at 312 W. 71st St, was scheduled to open in April, but Mayor G.T. Bynum's citywide stay-at-home order put that on hold.
Now that the order has been lifted, Flying Burger and Seafood can begin serving customers during its official grand opening on Monday.
"We're so excited to be in Tulsa and we want to invite you to be the first to try our fresh ground burgers, flavor-packed chicken wings, and fresh seafood as well as salads topped with grilled chicken, shrimp or fish," a post on the restaurant's Facebook page read.
The restaurant, which also has locations in Catoosa, Arkansas, Texas and Louisiana, touts a menu that features fresh burgers, chicken wings, seafood and made to order salads in addition to its one-of-a kind cinnamon rolls on the desert menu.
Patrons will be able to enjoy the full menu with inside dining adhered to current social distancing guidelines. Customers can also order curbside, take-out or drive-thru options.