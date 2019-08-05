GoPuff screenshots

The GoPuff app offers delivery between midnight and 4:30 a.m. in Tulsa.

Late-night odysseys for frozen pizza, beef jerky and potato chips could be a thing of the past for those taking advantage of a new delivery service that's arrived in Tulsa. 

The new cost for doing business in Tulsa.

For those who care about business and this community, we have a deal for you. Start a digital subscription for only $0.99. Sign up now at tulsaworld.com/subscribe.

A convenience store delivery service called goPuff offers more than 2,500 items from a local facility that can be ordered between noon and 4:30 a.m, seven days a week, for a flat delivery fee of $1.95. 

The service, already offered in more than 90 locations including Atlanta, Seattle and Dallas, is accessible through both an app and at goPuff.com. Users can enter their address and shop through products. The service currently is limited to ZIP codes in Tulsa: 74103, 74105, 74106, 74110, 74112, 74114, 74115, 74119, 74120, 74128, 74129, 74135, 74141, 74145, 74146 and 74172.

Customers can use goPuff to order drinks, snacks, household goods and pet supplies. Those who sign up by Sunday and spend at least $9 with their first order can add a complimentary pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream to the cart. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Stetson Payne 918-732-8135

stetson.payne@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @stetson__payne

Tags

Staff Writer

Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466