Late-night odysseys for frozen pizza, beef jerky and potato chips could be a thing of the past for those taking advantage of a new delivery service that's arrived in Tulsa.
A convenience store delivery service called goPuff offers more than 2,500 items from a local facility that can be ordered between midnight and 4:30 a.m, seven days a week, for a flat delivery fee of $1.95.
The service, already offered in more than 90 locations including Atlanta, Seattle and Dallas, is accessible through both an app and at goPuff.com. Users can enter their address and shop through products. The service currently is limited to ZIP codes in Tulsa: 74103, 74105, 74106, 74110, 74112, 74114, 74115, 74119, 74120, 74128, 74129, 74135, 74141, 74145, 74146 and 74172.
Customers can use goPuff to order drinks, snacks, household goods and pet supplies. Those who sign up by Sunday and spend at least $9 with their first order can add a complimentary pint of Ben & Jerry's ice cream to the cart.