OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's initial jobless claims fell to a two-month low last week but remain unusually high, the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said Thursday.
Initial claims for the week ending May 16, were 23,880 compared to 39,079 the previous week. The latter figure was a substantial revision of the preliminary report of 32,794 in initial claims.
“It’s good to see the numbers declining even though initial claims for unemployment remain at historic levels,” said Secretary for Digital Transformation David Ostrowe. “Some of last week’s initial claims can be attributed to individuals who don’t qualify for regular unemployment and to claimants filing for extended unemployment benefits known as PUA and PEUC relief.”
The most recent reported claims were the fewest in a week since mid-March, when 21,926 were submitted.
Continuing claims also declined last week for the first-time since mid-March, but remain about eight times higher than pre-COVID-19 levels.
Last week almost 135,000 Oklahomans were receiving unemployment benefits, according to the OESC.
Ostrowe warned recipients returning to work or those who have refused job recalls from continuing to claim unemployment.
The OESC said it identified 14,856 fictitous claims last week, and is attempting to obtain additional information from thousands of other claimants.
Ostrowe said OESC employees will be calling claimants who have submitted incomplete or incorrectly submitted applications through the Memorial Day weekend.