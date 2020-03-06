Whirlpool Corporation on Friday announced the opening of a new $55 million Factory Distribution Center (FDC) that will create 150 additional jobs adjacent to its existing manufacturing plant in Cherokee Industrial Park.
The existing plant makes freestanding and slide-in ranges under the Whirlpool, Amana, Maytag, KitchenAid and JennAir brands.
Roughly doubling its footprint at the site, the new 800,000-square foot facility at 7021 N. Whirlpool Drive will increase production and improve efficiencies within the company’s existing supply chain across North America.
“This state-of-the-art distribution center was built with design thinking and technology,” said Jim Keppler, a North America Region vice president of Whirlpool. “And the great thing about this facility is over the coming weeks and months, it’s going to continue to get smarter.
“We made the commitment as we develop and as we select emergent technology that’s ready for prime time, we’re going to try it first in this facility.”
Ultimately, the center will move more than 2 million cooking appliances to North American consumers, he said.
“It’s going to ensure that the great products that are produced next door at our Tulsa manufacturing plant reach their final destination and to our customers in the most efficient way possible,” Keppler said.
The FDC will feature several smart technology investments. They include a climate control system that maintains a consistent temperature and humidity profile within the warehouse to provide for an optimal working and product storage environment, as well as dock-loading equipment designed to create safer loading practices for operators while providing ergonomic and efficiency benefits.
In addition, the center will have advanced conveyor equipment that will optimally distribute inventory, decreasing potential damage, and new information systems to enable best-in-class inventory control, provide real time information and contribute to warehouse labor efficiency.
“We’re sitting here with a lot of steel and concrete around us,” Keppler said. “But the thing I’m probably most excited about is in the coming weeks, with your stewardship…we’re going to transform this building into truly a winning workplace that we can all be proud of and one that’s going to serve our customers for many years to come.”
The Whirlpool plant began operations in the Cherokee Industrial Park in 1996. Its initial cost was funded with $26 million from a half-cent sales tax approved by Tulsa County voters in 1994.
The new facility will bring to 1,860 the company's employee total in Tulsa.
“Whirlpool is the leading home appliance company in the world with over $20 billion in annual sales,” said Sean Kouplen, the state’s Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development. “We’re proud to have them expand right here in the great state of Oklahoma.”
Mike Neal, president and CEO of the Tulsa Regional Chamber, spoke of how the Chamber aggressively recruited Whirlpool to the area.
The company was the Chamber’s first project to quality for incentives through the then newly implemented Quality Jobs Program via the Oklahoma Department of Commerce.
“Obviously, for the past 25 years, our partnership has grown a ton,” Neal said. “We’ve been able to celebrate on a number of occasions with this great company.”