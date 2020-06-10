Chesapeake headquarters

Chesapeake Energy’s headquarters is pictured in Oklahoma City. Oklahoman file

The New York Stock Exchange halted trading of Chesapeake Energy Corp. stock Tuesday morning, before allowing trading on its shares to resume.

Exchange officials took those steps after pre-market trading pushed the value of its stock, traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHK, markedly lower.

A share of the stock closed Monday at $69.92. After a Bloomberg report on the company’s expected bankruptcy filing, pre-market trading pushed its value down to $40.26 at the start of trading Tuesday.

When the market opened, share officials suspended trading on the issue. Once trading resumed at about 11:45 a.m., Chesapeake shares opened at $19.20. The stock closed at $23.85, down about 66% from Monday’s close.

Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. A subscription may be required.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags