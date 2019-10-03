The Bhow Family has landed its third tenant in the office building it refurbished on Hartford Avenue.
Merrick & Company, an employee-owned engineering, architecture, surveying and geospatial firm headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, has signed a lease for about a 11,000-square-foot space on the first floor at 110 S. Hartford Ave., developer Neal Bhow said.
KKT Architects will be designing the office.
About 50 people will be working there by December or January, Bhow said. Merrick currently has an office in Williams Tower I (Suite 200), One West Third Street, according to the firm’s website. Merrick in April purchased Oklahoma-based Benham OGC (oil, gas and chemicals), a Haskell company.
Sears Merrick, a former engineering professor at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, founded the Colorado firm in 1955. It now has more than 500 employees worldwide in about a dozen states, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom.
In 2018, Bhow and his family undertook a $7 million renovation of the 74,000-square-foot Hartford Building, which had been unoccupied since the city of Tulsa moved offices from there in 2008.
It now is about 62% leased, he said.
The Root Coworking, a roughly 11,000-square-foot coworking space, opened on the second floor this week. It was co-founded by former Denver real estate broker and Tulsa native Ben Von Drehle.
Earlier this year Clarion Events, formerly PennWell, moved into a 24,500-square-foot space, also on the second floor.
