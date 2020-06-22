Trump Rally

Air Force One is pictured at Tulsa International Airport in Tulsa on Saturday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

While thousands descended on Tulsa this past weekend to attend President Donald Trump’s rally and to demonstrate, ground transportation seemed to be the most popular travel method.

Tulsa International Airport saw “no noticeable spike” in flights or the number of passengers Friday through Sunday, airport spokesman Andrew Pierini said Monday.

He said about 5,000 passengers passed through security at the airport during that time, about 200 more than the previous Friday through Sunday period.

“We’ve been seeing a gradual increase in air travel over the last several weeks,” he said. “But there wasn’t really a spike over the weekend.”

He added that the airport did see a noticeable spike in travel over the Memorial Day weekend, May 22-25.

Meanwhile, he said airspace around the airport was restricted for 30 minutes prior to the arrival of Vice President Mike Pence’s Air Force Two and 30 minutes prior to the arrival of Air Force One with Trump.

Airspace around the airport was also restricted 30 minutes prior to the departure of both aircraft, he said.

The air restrictions caused delays for “only a couple” of commercial aircraft, he said.

Scenes before and during President Trump’s rally in Tulsa