PAWHUSKA — Ground zero of the flourishing Pioneer Woman franchise, Pawhuska is good at luring people to town.
The problem is keeping them overnight.
To mitigate and comfort the masses, municipal leaders have launched a grass-roots effort to attract a brand name hotel to the Osage County seat.
“There is a dire need,” said Joni Nash, executive director of the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce. “When the Chamber said it was going to try to get a brand hotel here, our bed and bath and boutique hotel owners understood the need.
“They weren’t offended and thinking how they were going to lose business. They know the leakage to other places. The tour buses that come in in the morning are leaving in the afternoon.”
From two to five buses carrying roughly 50 tourists each visit Pawhuska daily, City Manager Dave Neely said.
“Joni has spoken to groups all over the country that are in charge of tour groups,” he said. “They want to come here first, because of the Pioneer Woman. But we also have the Tallgrass Prairie and a number of shops, and Pawhuska is full of buildings that are on the National Historic Registry.
“But every time they ask her where they need to stay, it’s Bartlesville.”
The Pioneer Woman Boarding House, an eight-room luxury hotel, opened last year, as did Frontier Hotel Pawhuska, a boutique hotel developed by Tulsa’s Brickhugger LLC in the refurbished Triangle Building, which is on the National Register of Historic Places.
But Neely said the boarding house is booked through next September. Dozens of B&Bs are available, he said, but the Frontier is the city’s largest hotel at 20 rooms, said Kelly Bland, executive director of Osage County Tourism.
The maximum number of overnight guests Pawhuska can accommodate is about 400, she said.
“Presently, we are not able to house in a hotel a full tour bus,” Bland said. “So all of our tour bus tourism, we’re not benefiting from that lodging.
“It’s all going into Washington, Tulsa or Kay counties, primarily Washington County. These are big, long tour buses, so they are not able to navigate down residential streets to go from house to house to pick people up.”
A blogging, literary and television phenomenon, Ree Drummond, also known as the Pioneer Woman, in October 2016 opened the 25,000-square-foot Mercantile, which has a deli/restaurant, bakery, candy counter and specialty coffee bars, in addition to the market full of home goods.
Her presence has led to boosted city employment and a variety of businesses that have formed in her wake. From the end of 2016 to the middle of 2018, lodging tax revenue in Osage County grew 102%, Bland said.
“That number continues to rise,” she said.
But even in 2015, prior to the Pioneer Woman’s arrival, a feasibility study called for a 50- to 60-room hotel, Nash said. To that end, city leaders are gauging hoteliers’ interest in locating in Pawhuska, she said.
“We’re trying to piece together the incentives that we can offer,” Nash said.
The city already has a municipal parking lot to offer as a hotel site, and another similarly sized plat — less than an acre — that it plans to acquire for the same potential purpose, Neely said.
“What we’d love to see is somebody come in with 80 or 100 (rooms): Comfort Inn, Quality Inn, Hampton, whatever,” he said. “Maybe they would decide that instead of letting another hotel come in, they would buy another franchise and build another one on another location.
“My vision is that before too long, we will have one of these tour trolleys like Branson (Missouri) has where we can pick people up and drop them off at a number of locations and it would be free of charge.”