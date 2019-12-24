Tulsa-based AAON has been recognized by the 2020 Women on Boards as an Oklahoma "W" Company for having 20% or more company board seats held by women.
Two of AAON’s eight board members, or 25%, are women. They are Angela E. Kouplen and Caron A. Lawhorn.
2020 Women on Boards is a non-profit campaign committed to increasing the percentage of women on U.S. company boards to 20% or greater by the year 2020. According to 2020 Women on Boards, just more than one-third of the Oklahoma-based companies on the Russell 3000 list are at at least 20% women directors. Numerous independent research studies have shown that public corporations with women on their company boards outperform boards with men only, as measured by profitability, productivity and workforce engagement.
AAON manufactures heating and cooling products.