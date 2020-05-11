Woodland Plaza's Nordstrom Rack, 8722 E. 71st St., is scheduled to reopen Tuesday.
Steps the store is taking in response to COVID-19 can be found on Nordstrom.com or Nordstromrack.com.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article. We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Woodland Plaza's Nordstrom Rack, 8722 E. 71st St., is scheduled to reopen Tuesday.
Steps the store is taking in response to COVID-19 can be found on Nordstrom.com or Nordstromrack.com.
Congratulations to the Winner of the 2020 Drillers National Anthem Contest. Click to see the winner and watch the winning performance!
From luxurious Grand Lake resorts and boats to the best places to fish.
PAINTING & CARPENTRY Small or Large Jobs, 1 Day Service. Sr. Citizen Discount. Following Covid-19 Guidelines 918-520-3840, 918-899-3545
Supplying Green Country with all of your roofing & construction needs for 36 years. Senior & Veteran Discounts. 918-378-1728
Lawn Service Spring Cleanup: Sod, Topsoil, Leveling, Flowerbeds Planting & Cleanup, Shrub Trimming & Removal 918-810-9470
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.