While some businesses are being required to close during the virus outbreak, others are seeing a surge in demand for their products.

Dollar General said Monday that it plans to hire up to 50,000 workers by the end of April as customers continue to head to its stores to stock up on household supplies.

Dollar General said it anticipates a majority of the new jobs will be temporary, but that some may be long term.

CVS Health also announced Monday that it is looking to fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country. Positions include store associates, prescription delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals. The company is also giving employee bonuses ranging from $150 to $500 to workers required to be at its facilities.

Other companies have also announced they are hiring more employees, among them Amazon, Domino's Pizza and Papa John's.

Amazon said it would be hiring 100,000 new workers at its fulfillment and distribution centers to meet increased consumer demand during the coronavirus outbreak.

Open Domino's positions generally include delivery experts, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers and assistant managers. Domino's U.S supply chain centers are also hiring Class A CDL drivers. Papa John's said most applicants can expect to have an interview and potentially start the same day as it's adding 20,000 workers.

