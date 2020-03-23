CVS Health also announced Monday that it is looking to fill 50,000 full-time, part-time and temporary roles across the country. Positions include store associates, prescription delivery drivers, distribution center employees and member/customer service professionals. The company is also giving employee bonuses ranging from $150 to $500 to workers required to be at its facilities.
Other companies have also announced they are hiring more employees, among them Amazon, Domino's Pizza and Papa John's.
Amazon said it would be hiring 100,000 new workers at its fulfillment and distribution centers to meet increased consumer demand during the coronavirus outbreak.
Open Domino's positions generally include delivery experts, pizza makers, customer service representatives, managers and assistant managers. Domino's U.S supply chain centers are also hiring Class A CDL drivers. Papa John's said most applicants can expect to have an interview and potentially start the same day as it's adding 20,000 workers.
Video: Gov. Stitt on keeping Oklahoma out of lockdown
All Types of Roof Repairs, Triple R Roofing & Const. LLC Storm Damage Specialist, 40 yr exp Metal Sp.:$420 per sq. Standing Seam Sp $540 per sq 25 sq.:Lifetime Shingle, $5995TPO sp.:$625 per sq. GAF Cert. Cont. Sr. Disc. Bonded, Insured. Remodeling & Restoration, call for free est. L…