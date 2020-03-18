The Tulsa World has dropped its paywall on all the coverage related to the coronavirus. Find all the coverage on our Special Report page.
Hamstrung by social distancing directives triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, local retailers are reaching out by any means possible, including offering curbside service and enhancing their social media presence.
Charla Murrah, owner of The Lolly Garden, a children's clothing store in Utica Square, remains open to appointment-only shoppers. But it continues to offer curbside service and local delivery.
"We've had a little bit of traffic (Tuesday), more than (Monday)," she said. "We've always kind of looked at the store as trying to create some magical moments.
"Like everyone else in our small business community, it's so hard. This is our livelihood."
Posting Instagram stories is among the ways Murrah displays her inventory.
"Nobody has really that true game plan on what to do, how long this is going to last," she said. "We want to do what's best for our team members and customers and keeping them safe and healthy."
Her spouse, Lance, owns Ford's Barber Shop in Ranch Acres East Shopping Center.
"My husband and I, clearly being small business owners, every dime we have spent over the past weeks has been in small businesses," she said.
Coronavirus-affected businesses in at least two dozen Oklahoma counties soon will be able to seek federal low-interest disaster loans. Sean Kouplen, Oklahoma's secretary of commerce and workforce development, said the U.S. Small Business Administration verified that businesses in those counties, including Tulsa County, had encountered economic damages caused by response to the pandemic.
Kiddlestix Toy Store, 3815 S. Harvard Ave., also remains open. Owner Jana Doyle is giving customers a personal cellphone number to improve communication and shuttled items out to patrons coming by to pick them up. She is sending customers texts listing inventory and FaceTimed patrons to help them shop.
Kiddlestix offers delivery for orders of at least $50.
"We're just really trying to adapt and do whatever we can," Doyle said. "The in-store shopping has been down, but people are spending more right now because they are stocking up. ... We're here to help."
Adorn Designs, 317 S. Trenton Ave., Suite B, remains open, as well. The holiday home and gift store was offering free curbside pickup and local delivery while posting inventory on sites such as Instagram and Facebook, Manager Maggie Schmidt said.
"Whatever makes it easy for everyone," she said. "It's been a crazy situation."