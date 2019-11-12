BROKEN ARROW — Northeastern State University Career Services will host its fall 2019 Teacher Job Fair on Tuesday.
It will be on the second floor of the Administrative Services Building in the Banquet Hall beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The Teacher Job Fair is a networking event that allows participants to visit with school district administrators and recruiters to discuss employment opportunities and application processes. Graduate schools will also be available to share entrance requirements.
Students can visit with employers in an informal setting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Preliminary interviews will begin at 1 p.m. per school districts' request. Participants must attend the morning open forum to participate in the afternoon interviews.
The Teacher Job Fair is free and open to the public. Participants are encouraged to dress professionally and to bring resumes and business cards.
For more information, contact NSU Career Services at careerservices@nsuok.edu.