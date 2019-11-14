Sales of area homes were 6.58% higher in October than the same month a year ago.
A total of 1,457 were sold during the month compared last year's total of 1,367 for October, according to data compiled from the Greater Tulsa Association of Realtors.
GTAR publishes the figures monthly based on the MLS Technology Inc. multiple listing service data.
Average days on market to sale decreased 12.36 percent, going from 45.58 days in October 2018 to 39.95 days last month. New listings were up 2.17% and average sale price was down 1.04%.